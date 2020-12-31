Financial advisor Adam Goldstein CFP® joins George Chardukian CFP® and Maria Peralta to launch their independent practice, Adara Wealth Management, through affiliation with LPL Strategic Wealth Services.

Based in Tucson, the team will leverage LPL’s broker-dealer, corporate RIA and custodial platforms and receive ongoing, personalized support from LPL professionals for day-to-day operations as well as long-term business management. The advisors reported having served approximately $380 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets.

Goldstein was once hired as a college intern by Chardukian, who has been in the industry since 1982, leading to his full-time employment immediately after graduation. Chardukian mentored Goldstein over the years, thinking long-term about his business and his clients and establishing the path for succession. Goldstein is now co-founder and president of Adara, as well as a 2020 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor.

“With support from LPL, we can push ahead and take our client experience to the next level. We’ll be at the forefront of what’s going on in the industry and offer the services that clients desire and expect,” Goldstein said.

Goldstein volunteers with the Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona, and has received its “Young Man of the Year” award. He is also a member of the University of Arizona A-club, Nexus Executives and the Empower Coalition.