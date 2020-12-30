Downtown Tucson Partnership Offers New Gift Cards to Support Local Businesses

Downtown Tucson Partnership is offering a new Downtown Tucson Gift Card available for purchase. For those who want to share their support for the businesses they love, giving has never been easier.

Issued by MetaBank®, N.A., Member FDIC, the gift card works just like a credit card and can be used at any of the dozens of participating businesses, including restaurants, boutiques, galleries and services.

The card is a valuable component in supporting local businesses and helping them through this difficult time. DTP has covered all costs and fees on behalf of the merchants and all transaction costs are directly deposited into merchant accounts at the point of sale.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer this new downtown gift card to the community! It’s accepted at over 50 downtown businesses and is super easy to use. The downtown gift card is the perfect gift for those that love downtown and want to support local businesses” said Kathleen Eriksen, DTP president and CEO.

Cards can be purchased for any denomination from $10-$500 and will come with their own gift card holder and envelope as well as a complete list of participating merchants.

They are available online at downtowntucson.org/giftcard and can be mailed (for additional postage charges) or picked up at the DTP office, located at 100 N. Stone Avenue, Suite 101. A $2 processing fee is applied to all orders. For additional information visit downtowntucson.org.