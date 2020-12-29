Dr. William H. Cho

BizTUCSON December 29, 2020
Less than a minute

Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital is pleased to announce that urology specialist Dr. William H. Cho has joined the medical team of Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital.

Cho has been practicing medicine for 40 years, specializing in urology. He has extensive experience treating kidney stones, urinary incontinence and infections, overactive bladder, prostate problems, sexual dysfunction and cancer.  

Cho is a board-certified urologist, licensed to practice in the state of Arizona. He earned his undergraduate and medical degrees from Indiana University and completed his residency in urology at Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals. He has practiced in Kansas and California before moving to Green Valley with his wife and joining the Santa Cruz Valley Physician Group in 2020.

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Adam Goldstein

Adam Goldstein

December 31, 2020
Photo of George Chardukian

George Chardukian

December 31, 2020
Photo of Brandon Rodgers

Brandon Rodgers

December 29, 2020
Photo of Matt Liddicoat

Matt Liddicoat

December 23, 2020
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Rosenberg Media Inc.
Back to top button
Close