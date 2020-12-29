Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital is pleased to announce that urology specialist Dr. William H. Cho has joined the medical team of Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital.

Cho has been practicing medicine for 40 years, specializing in urology. He has extensive experience treating kidney stones, urinary incontinence and infections, overactive bladder, prostate problems, sexual dysfunction and cancer.

Cho is a board-certified urologist, licensed to practice in the state of Arizona. He earned his undergraduate and medical degrees from Indiana University and completed his residency in urology at Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals. He has practiced in Kansas and California before moving to Green Valley with his wife and joining the Santa Cruz Valley Physician Group in 2020.