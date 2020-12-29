Arizona Bowl Kicks Off Dec. 31 With Offerpad as New Title Sponsor

The Arizona Bowl is proud to announce that Offerpad will be the title sponsor for the 2020 nationally televised game on Dec. 31. The Offerpad Arizona Bowl kicks off at Arizona Stadium at 12:00 p.m. MST and will be presented by CBS Sports on the CBS Television Network. The battle will feature the Mountain West Champion, San Jose State Spartans, matched against the Mid-American Champion, Ball State Cardinals.

Offerpad is a nationally recognized Arizona-based real estate technology company. It is known as an industry leading iBuyer and real estate solutions center that modernizes buying and selling homes. Offerpad is entering the college football landscape with a fully integrated title partnership that includes social media, in-stadium exposure, and television advertisements in the exclusive live broadcast on CBS Television Network.

“I am so excited to welcome Offerpad to our bowl family,” said Kym Adair, executive director of the Offerpad Arizona Bowl. “The Offerpad Arizona Bowl will shine a national spotlight on the state-of-the-art real estate technology that Offerpad has revolutionized to support its customers, while at the same time providing a lifetime of memories for the student-athletes playing in our game. This is a win-win for both of our great organizations.”

“The Offerpad family is proud to join the Arizona Bowl in recognizing the achievements of both these champion football programs, and to have this opportunity to celebrate and showcase their talents on the field here in Tucson. As a big football and sports fan myself, I’m especially thrilled to be involved with Bowl Season this year and to contribute to the Arizona Bowl’s hard work in supporting local charities right here in our own backyard,” said Brian Bair, founder and CEO of Offerpad.