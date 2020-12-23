Altitude Home Loans is proud to announce and welcome Matt Liddicoat as Vice President / Senior Loan Officer to our Tucson office on 1885 N Kolb Road. Matt Liddicoat has over 20 years of experience in the lending industry.

After graduating from Northern Arizona University, Matt worked with some of the country’s finest lending institutions. He understands the importance of communicating with his clients and providing them with information on their lending options. Matt believes that the relationship between a buyer and lender is important, not only for a memorable home buying experience, but a life-long business partnership.

He knows that your mortgage is a wonderful investment tool that will serve you generously throughout the years in so many ways. At Altitude Home Loans Matt will continue to work with fellow loan officers, processors, underwriters, and executives to provide his customers a higher level of customer service.

“I am excited to welcome Matt Liddicoat as a VP/Sr. Loan Officer to Altitude Home Loans. Matt brings over 20 years of mortgage banking experience along with a strong grasp of the residential market in southern AZ. Matt will be a valuable addition to the Altitude origination team. Welcome aboard Matt.” ~ Faisal Adil, Owner/President of Altitude Home Loans

The people at Altitude Home Loans bring many decades of experience in doing loans the right way. Whether it is the excellence in origination, processing, underwriting, or closing departments, Altitude Home Loans is fortunate to have an amazing group of talented people to help clients and real estate agents in providing a smooth loan process.