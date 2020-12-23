CDC Chooses Via Eleganté Assisted Living Home and Memory Care for App Pilot Program

Tucson’s Via Eleganté Assisted Living and Memory Care was selected as the first site to test SimpleReport, a streamlined data collection app developed through the U.S. Digital Service, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

“It is an honor to be the pilot site for SimpleReport,” said Zach Briefer, CFO at Via Eleganté. “We have built a great relationship with the Pima County Health Department and were extremely grateful when they recommended us to test the app.”

Briefer’s team conducts testing on all employees before they start their weekly shifts–approximately 130 nasal swabs per week. That data gets entered once in the Via Eleganté records, a second time on a line list for the county records and then a third time on an online platform for the state records.

Entering identical information three times for every test taken has shown to drain a lot of valuable time and energy for their administrative staff, “Time better used toward our primary goal: to keep our residents and caregivers safe and thriving,” Briefer added. SimpleReport saves not only time, but the risk of human error in entering repetitive data for extended periods.

Via Eleganté started using SimpleReport at the Tucson Mountains location on Nov. 30 and plans to continue using the app at all three of their locations with the goal of steering administrative time back to enhancing the lives of their residents and staff, instead of collecting and recording data to stay compliant. SimpleReport’s motto is, “Saving time saves lives.”

How SimpleReport works: Enter patient details and testing site information only once to create pre-filled reports 24/7 with ease; SimpleReport automatically converts data to comply with the requirements of the local public health department. The testing data is sent to the county and state in real time with no reporting delays; Two-factor authentication securely stores and protects patient results and information.

Dr. Henry Walke, CDC’s COVID-19 response incident manager, added, “The CDC remains committed to finding innovative solutions to leverage data and modern technology to make a difference in people’s lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are happy to bring our expertise in public health and epidemiology to partner with technologists at the U.S. Digital Service, and we hope to quickly grow beyond this pilot and see this technology available for free to testing sites across the country.”