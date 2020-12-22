Sal Cabibo, career banker and commercial banker in Southern Arizona for the last 14 years, has joined Midwest Regional Bank as VP/ SBA Commercial Loan Officer. In his new role, he will be providing Southern Arizona business owners with SBA 7A loans. The 7A loans provide borrowers with the opportunity to obtain up to $5 million in funding, allow repayment terms up to 25 years and down payments as low as 10%. These funds can be utilized for real estate purchases, business acquisitions, tenant improvements, equipment purchases, refinancing debt, or any combination of the aforementioned.