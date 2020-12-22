Mister Car Wash Sells Oil Change Locations to Valvoline

Mister Car Wash®, the nation’s largest car wash company, has announced the sale of its 27 Mister Oil Change Express® locations to Valvoline Instant Oil Change.

John Lai, president and CEO of Mister Car Wash, expressed his faith in Valvoline’s commitment to serving their new employees, customers, and communities during the transition and beyond.

“As we continue building a world-class car wash company, we are confident that our Mister Oil Change Express team members will find a bright future in their careers with Valvoline, as they share our commitments to customer service and the communities in which they work, ” said Lai.

“We will continue to work as close neighbors, and we know that their success is our success,” he continued. “At the same time this sale allows Mister Car Wash to focus on expanding its car washes through new build locations and acquisitions.”

“I want to personally thank the men and women of Mister Oil Change Express for the contributions they’ve made to our organization and wish them continued success in their future with Valvoline Instant Oil Change.”