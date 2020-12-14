Tucson Metro Chamber Launches New Mask Initiative

During these unprecedented times, the Tucson Metro Chamber is dedicated now more than ever to their core mission of supporting an active business environment for the betterment of the community.

A new initiative “Masks Mean Business and So Do We”, has been designed specifically to advocate for Tucson businesses and public safety. This vital project will be promoted citywide with the key message that even as we move through this period of stay-at-home orders and curfews, the one thing we can all do to help each other is to wear a mask. “We feel that this message will resonate with consumers, giving them the confidence to continue to patronize local businesses who participate in this effort” said Chamber CEO Amber Smith.

“Our fear is that a stay-at-home order could be a potential mandate in the near future if numbers continue to climb. We cannot think of what that would mean for our businesses. Secondarily, our health care provider members have reinforced repeatedly the importance of masking up. For these reasons, we are asking our Chamber members to show support that “Masks Mean Business and So Do We.”

Chamber members are encouraged to sign up for the Masks Mean Business initiative by signing up on a landing page dedicated to this effort at: https://tucsonchamber.org/mask-pledge/ . Promotional materials will be made available to those that sign up so they may display their support.

A sampling of member responses:

“The Tucson Airport Authority shares the concerns raised by the Tucson Metro Chamber, and we are proud to support its mask initiative. At Tucson International Airport (TUS), we require passengers, employees and all adults who enter the terminal to wear a face covering,” said Danette Bewley, TAA President and CEO. “COVID-19 has severely impacted our daily lives, and we all need to exercise personal accountability and wear appropriate face coverings to protect those around us. We are all in this together.” Danette Bewley, Tucson Airport Authority

“Pima County is getting back to business, but the fight against COVID-19 is far from over. Do your part to slow the spread. Wearing a face mask is one of the simplest, most effective ways to slow the virus, but we need everyone to do it. Stay safe, mask up, and make a difference.” Dr. Eric Cornidez

In other news, the Chamber was instrumental in encouraging the Tucson City Council to not advance their proposed 8pm-5am curfew. This was an important move in supporting many local businesses who would most likely be forced to close and put many people out of work, under the earlier closure time.