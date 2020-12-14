Social Venture Partners Tucson Selects Finalists for Fast Pitch 2021

Social Venture Partners Tucson has selected 10 local nonprofits to participate in the 6th annual Fast Pitch program.

These organizations will take part in an 18-week training program, designed to help nonprofits build meaningful relationships, gain resources and become more resilient. At the centerpiece event on March 11, 2021, nonprofits will take the stage to make their pitches to an audience of donors and compete for over $100,000 in on-stage grants.

Donations made at the event will be matched up to $50,000 and every nonprofit in the program will receive a grant. The selected finalists are: Boys to Men, JobPath, Make Way for Books, TROT, Sunnyside Foundation, YWCA, TMM Family Services, Boys & Girls Clubs, Native Music Coalition and Second Chance Tucson.

“We are thrilled with our selections and look forward to working closely with each organization,” said Ciara Garcia, CEO of SVP Tucson. “We’ve really done our homework this year to find organizations making the greatest impact in this community, particularly under the current social climate.”

Each organization was selected, based on a specific set of eligibility requirements. A change from previous years, Fast Pitch 2021 is focused only on nonprofits that:

• Support people experiencing adversity due to COVID-19

• Serve historically marginalized and under-resourced communities

• Actively work to promote social justice, including racial and gender justice.

“The community spoke, and we listened. These organizations are really stepping up under the current circumstances and they need our help now more than ever,” Garcia said.

The Fast Pitch program helps nonprofits to boost awareness, build their capacity, raise funds, and provides mentorship from community leaders. Each organization will receive training for two months following the main event, continuing to build donor connections and create comprehensive marketing strategies.

The main event on March 11, 2021 will take place virtually with tickets on sale now.