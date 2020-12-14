San Xavier Christmas Concert to Go Virtual for 2020

One of Southern Arizona’s most beloved holiday traditions and one that for many, marks the beginning of the holiday season can be enjoyed online and from anywhere in the world in 2020.

The usually sold-out annual Christmas Concert series at the historic Mission San Xavier del Bac features new drone video of the church’s interior art and closed-to-the-public spaces, along with the Tucson Boys and Girls choirs and award-winning soloists.

With a one-time contribution in any amount, donors will receive a link to the 33-minute concert and unique experience of Mission San Xavier that they can enjoy on demand through the month of December. Funds benefit The Patronato, a nonprofit devoted to conserving and preserving the historic Mission San Xavier for future generations.

Concert preview video and more information: https://patronatosanxavier.org

After realizing earlier this year that gathering in person at the nationally and internationally recognized Mission San Xavier would be unwise, the Patronato produced a virtual concert that weaves performances from the traditional choirs and highlights Mission San Xavier in new ways.

“Woven in with the performances are stunning drone shots of the Mission interior, including places usually closed to public—the choir loft, belfry, sacristy, high altar and transepts,” said Miles Green, executive director, Patronato San Xavier.

“Realizing how much our supporters look forward to our annual concerts, we wanted to find a way that, in a year filled with adversity, we could bring the beauty and joy they love when they attend Patronato’s Christmas at San Xavier, and we think we have succeeded,” said Green. “An added benefit is the opportunity to provide access to the performance to people from all over the world.”

The Patronato depends heavily on the steady support of generous people and organizations, including proceeds from these annual Christmas concerts to fund their ambitious agenda of conservation work at the Mission.

2020 Patronato Christmas Concert performers

Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus: Touring Chorus & Young Men’s Ensemble

Dr. Julian Ackerley, Director

Tucson Girls Chorus: Advanced Choir-Small Group

Dr. Marcela Molina, Director

Soprano 1: Chelsea Cannon, Rachel Solyn

Soprano 2: Sydney Wilson, Brissa Villa

Alto 1: Lucy Cotten, Rae Dudoit

Alto 2: Victoria Anthis, Krista Sevinsky

Soloists:

Lindsey McHugh, Soprano

Octavio Moreno, Baritone

Glendon Gross, Trumpet

Laura Tagawa, Violin

Janet Tolman, Dr. Will Thomas, Organ

2020 Christmas Concert supporters