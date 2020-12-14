Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona Receives RBC Foundation Grant

For the fourth consecutive year, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona is the beneficiary of a generous grant from the RBC Foundation.

The mission of RBC Foundation – USA is to improve the quality of life in the communities where RBC does business by supporting non-profit organizations that make a positive difference and promote diversity. In 2019, RBC Foundation – USA awarded grants exceeding $2.6 million to non-profit organizations nationwide. Its focus areas are youth, health, human services, arts and culture, with a priority placed on youth services. Since 2017, RMHCSA has received nearly $30,000 from the RBC Foundation.

Qualifying for an RBC grant requires the support of the local RBC office.

“On behalf of RBC Wealth Management, we are proud of our many years of support and partnership of RMHCSA. RMHCSA provides vital services and is a jewel in our community,” said Richard Schaefer, senior vice president – branch director, RBC Wealth Management – Tucson.

Funding from the RBC Foundation has been designated for a Family Emergency Fund at the Ronald McDonald House.

“The grant from RBC gives us the flexibility to help families in ways that are most meaningful to them,” said Kate Maguire Jensen, president & CEO. “We’ve used this fund to buy clothing for families that came to Tucson in a hurry without a change of clothes. This fund helped one family that was driving back and forth from Yuma in the summer without air conditioning in their car. And we’ve used it to help pay for funeral expenses for families who have lost a child.”

In 2020, the Ronald McDonald House was closed for five months because of the pandemic. The funding from RBC helped cover the cost of putting families with very sick children in local hotels.

“We are very grateful to RBC for this incredible source of support for the children and families we serve.”