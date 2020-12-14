The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health, is proud to welcome Melissa Dye to the Tucson division as social market director. Dye will oversee the Tucson Go Red for Women and Heart & Stroke Ball campaigns, encouraging business and community leaders to get involved year-round.

Dye brings an impressive array of experience to this business development position. She earned her master’s degree in leadership administration from Northern Arizona University. Dye’s past work experience includes MGM Grand Hotel and Casino and University of Arizona. She has also served on several boards that utilize her vast diversity and inclusion expertise, currently serving on the board of advisors for the Arizona Community Foundation of Cochise.

Dye was raised bi-nationally on the border of Douglas, Ariz. and Agua Prieta, Mexico. She has noteworthy longterm relationships with many members of the Tucson and the binational Mexico/US communities and has a strong desire in business development on the border. Most recently, she received the “OHTLI” Award from the Mexico Secretariat of Foreign Affairs, the highest honor given to citizens living outside of Mexico that recognizes individuals who have aided, empowered or positively affected the lives of Mexican nationals in the United States and other countries.

Dye will lead the Tucson Go Red for Women movement, which focuses on raising awareness that cardiovascular disease is a woman’s no. 1 health threat, as well as the Tucson Heart & Stroke Ball, which encourages business and philanthropic leaders to support the American Heart Association year-round, so we can achieve our mission of being a relentless force for a Southern Arizona of longer, healthier lives.