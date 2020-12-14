The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona’s Board of Trustees is pleased to announce that Mark Montoya, CFSA’s VP of operations, has been appointed to serve as interim president and CEO.

CFSA Board Chair Jan Lesher said, “Mr. Montoya has been with the Community Foundation for nearly a decade and is familiar with every aspect of its work and operations. We are extremely pleased that he has agreed to serve as interim president and CEO to ensure a smooth leadership transition for our donors, nonprofit partners and Southern Arizona communities we serve.”

In addition to his operational expertise, Montoya currently leads the Santa Cruz Community Foundation, a geographic affiliate of CFSA, and managed the construction of the Community Foundation Campus which opened as a nonprofit co-working space in January 2019.

CFSA’s Board of Trustees also announced that trustee Dr. Allison Vaillancourt and former trustee Tony Dabdoub will be leading the search process for the foundation’s new president and CEO.

Vaillancourt is VP for organizational effectiveness with the consulting firm Segal, and former VP of business affairs & human resources at the University of Arizona. Dabdoub is the major stockholder and managing director of the DAB Development Group, a family-owned real estate development business in Nogales, Sonora.

Additional members of the CEO search committee include:

Phil Amos

Kent Burbank

Jaime Chamberlin

Dr. Hsinchun Chen

Nancy Davis

Ciara Garcia

Cande Grogan

Styne Hill

Herbert Hoffman

Amalia Luxardo

Stuart Mellan

Richard Mundinger

Ethan Orr

Magdalena Verdugo

“The CFSA Board of Trustees is committed to facilitating an effective and transparent search process for the Foundation’s next President and CEO,” said Styne Hill, CFSA board vice chair. “We have every confidence that this accomplished group of individuals will be successful in identifying the right person to lead CFSA into its second 40 years of impact.”

In addition, Hill said that Clint Mabie, CFSA’s current president and CEO, has agreed to continue as a senior advisor with the organization after his retirement on Dec. 31, to support the CEO transition process.