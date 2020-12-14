Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine Announces New Scholarship

The University of Arizona Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine has established a new scholarship funded by a generous gift from Paul Stamets, an internationally known mycologist and advocate of the medical benefits of mushrooms.



The Paul Stamets Scholarship will advance integrative medicine by encouraging ties between those with experience in modern biomedicine and local and indigenous communities. It is open to physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and others accepted to the AWCIM Fellowship in Integrative Medicine who demonstrate interest in serving indigenous and underserved communities.



“It is my great honor to donate $50,000 to the University of Arizona Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine,” Stamets said. “These funds will help train more physicians in integrative medicine – the way of the future that will improve health outcomes and reduce health care costs. I look forward to continuing to support this important program and seeing it flourish.”



The Fellowship in Integrative Medicine is a 1,000-hour, two-year distance learning program. In addition to online training, fellows participate in three week-long, hands-on training sessions in Tucson.



“Integrative medicine has long recognized the value of traditional methods of healing. I’m thrilled to have this generous donation from my long-time friend and colleague Paul Stamets, a leader in the field of mycology and foremost researcher of medicinal properties of mushrooms,” said Dr. Andrew Weil, AWCIM founder and director.



Weil created the fellowship in 2000. Since then, more than 1,800 health care professionals from around the world have been trained through the program.



“We recognize and acknowledge the people, culture and history that make up our community of healers in Arizona and beyond,” said AWCIM Executive Director Dr. Victoria Maizes. “The center is delighted that this gift from Paul Stamets will increase our ability to train diverse health professionals who are passionate about integrative health and medicine.”