United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona Raises Additional $500,000 for COVID-19 Relief

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona announced that it has raised an additional $500,000 for its COVID-19 Relief Fund, which will be distributed to 29 of its community partners for use in their relief efforts and providing support to nearly 23,000 individuals.

This matches the previous $569,592 raised earlier this year, bringing the total amount for 2020 to $1,069,592.

The additional half-million dollars will go toward the most pressing needs in the community, which will help to bridge the gap in federal support. United Way’s initial COVID-19 funding came prior to passage of the CARES Act, and this additional funding at the end of the calendar year will provide further relief until new federal funding is available. The funding will directly benefit local families.

Previously identified partner agencies will receive upfront funding for individuals who are affected by COVID-19 and will receive notifications about approvals within 48 hours. If they exceed their initial allocation, they can request additional funding.

“We continue to be grateful for the generosity and outpouring of support from our community and are encouraged to see how this support is able to serve those with the most pressing needs,” said Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. “The need continues to be great as so many in our community are seemingly on the edge of a cliff. This additional funding and support will still be needed for months to come, but big challenges call for big solutions,” he continued.

To date, United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona has distributed $449,100 in support through grants to 29 organizations. Some of the key statistics in that distribution include: