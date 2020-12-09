The Drive 101.7 FM Giving Away a Karmann Ghia

Fitting with its classic and hip music format, Tucson’s fastest growing radio station is giving its listeners a chance to own this beautiful, pearl white Karmann Ghia convertible. The lucky winner will be identified on January 25, 2021 and will come from the pool of listeners that properly identify at least three “official” The Drive songs from five songs played daily. Entries can be emailed or mailed to the downtown Tucson station (full rules can be found on the station’s website: www.thedrivetucson.com

Just over a year old, The Drive was established by well-known Tucsonans looking to create a desirable station for boomers that did not repeat the same 40 songs over and over. With a catalogue of over 3,000 songs, combined with live and local DJ’s, The Drive has been very well received by Tucson and Southern Arizona radio listeners.

The Drive’s 50,000-watt daytime AM signal can be heard from the Mexican border to Yuma and Scottsdale. Programmed by radio legend and radio Hall of Fame nominee Bobby Rich, The Drive is now the only locally owned and operated AM and FM station and the only station with Full-time local on the air talent.

​The Official DRIVE Car is a 1965 Karmann Ghia Convertible. This classic and restored vehicle is in beautiful “drive around” condition and experienced a total ground up restoration in 2013.

The car has been garaged and driven lightly since, kept continually maintained. Built on a VW frame, using a VW engine, the Karmann Ghia award winning design was created by Italy’s Carrozzeria Ghia and produced from 1955-1974, virtually unchanged.