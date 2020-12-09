New U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office Opens at Tucson International Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has moved to a new location at Tucson International Airport (TUS), and to celebrate, officials participated in a ribbon cutting Friday, December 4 – all while observing proper safety protocols in a COVID-19 environment.

The new location, at 7081 S. Plumer Ave., is at the base of the former and iconic air traffic control tower with T-U-C-S-O-N spelled out on its sides.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, formerly known as the Tucson Executive Terminal, underwent a $1.8 million renovation to provide higher visibility for the many pilots, users and others who require use of the CBP’s Port of Entry services at TUS, including United States Customs clearance for passengers and air cargo, as well as for those who need Global Entry services.

“We are excited for CBP to be in their new facility at Tucson International Airport. Their new facility provides a great first impression for our arriving international customers,” said Danette Bewley, TAA President and CEO. “The location and the appealing atmosphere of the facility truly welcome business leaders and VIPs to TUS when arriving to our Port of Entry.”

In 2019, CBP at TUS processed nearly 2,000 aircraft arrivals, more than $1.1 billion worth of international merchandise and conducted more than 8,225 Global Entry and SENTRI interviews. The earliest availability for Global Entry appointments is April 2021.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Director of Field Operations, Guadalupe Ramirez, stated, “We could not be happier with the new location. This expansion will allow for future growth of international flights into our area adding a boost to the economy.”

Due to the pandemic, all Global Entry interviews were suspended for nearly six months this year; however, because of the new facility, the TUS interview center is now available for appointments seven days a week from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (except U.S. federal holidays). The process still requires travelers to apply online and receive conditional approval before setting up an appointment. Those applicants now have 545 days (18 months) from the time they receive conditional approval to complete the enrollment process, because of the temporary closure.

To reach the new CBP facilities, drivers go south from Valencia Road on Plumer Avenue to the end of the road. Pilots on the airfield need only look for the T-U-C-S-O-N tower.