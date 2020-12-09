Caterpillar Inc. has appointed Marc Cameron a company vice president. Cameron will have responsibility for Caterpillar’s Resource Industries Sales, Services and Technology Division, and be based in Tucson.

Cameron has 20 years of deep expertise in surface and underground mining, with early career experience in the construction industry. He has led complex global teams and has extensive knowledge of mining operations, having served in various roles as a leader on the Rio Tinto team, one of Caterpillar’s largest mining customers.

“Marc’s deep mining experience will further enhance our customer focus and accelerate the growth of Caterpillar services, including technology solutions,” said Denise Johnson, Caterpillar group president of Resource Industries.

Cameron joined Rio Tinto in 2003 and has led the full value stream of some of the company’s copper and diamond mines, including the Rio Tinto Kennecott mine outside of Salt Lake City. Most recently, he led the development and execution of the end-of-life strategy for Rio’s North American legacy assets.

Prior to joining Rio Tinto, Cameron was a civil engineer for Peter Kiewit and Sons, a large construction and engineering organization. Cameron has a bachelor’s degree in engineering from University of New Brunswick and an MBA.