Diane Marzonie, real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Realty, has been named 2021 president of the Tucson Association of Realtors. She replaces current president William “Billy” Mordka of Harvey Mordka Realty, whose one-year term expires.

“It is exciting to have Diane lead us in 2021 in our 100th anniversary year of the association. She has an outstanding board and although the challenges remain, the opportunities to serve our members and the community are very important in this next year,” said Randy Rogers, CEO of TAR.

Joining Marzonie as 2021 TAR board officers are: President-Elect: Jodi Koch of Keller Williams Realty Southern Arizona; Vice President: Catherine Wolfson of Coldwell Banker Realty

Treasurer: Jennie James of REMAX Results and Immediate Past President Mordka.

Completing the 2021 TAR Board of Directors are: