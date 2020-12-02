Tucson Restaurant Group to Partner with New Digital Platform

Ares Collective Group, a Tucson-based restaurant company with four concepts and five locations in Tucson and Scottsdale, announced that it has partnered with Austin-based Table 22, a digital platform providing restaurant patrons with a new way to enjoy fresh dishes and drinks through a subscription model. It is the first Arizona restaurant company to partner with the national hospitality program.

Prep & Pastry, Commoner & Co., and August Rhodes Market will offer select foods and wines to Table 22 members on a recurring basis for local pick-up. Options include a monthly box of fresh-baked goods in individual, family, or office portions from Prep & Pastry, bundles of two, four, or six bottles of curated wines per month from Commoner & Co., and a wide variety of signature breads from August Rhodes Market available for twice-monthly pick-up.

“We’re super excited to offer this new program to our patrons who can now conveniently subscribe to our custom-curated packages from home or work,” said Nathan Ares, principal of Ares Collective Group.

“We’re proud to be the first restaurant group in Arizona to be a pioneering partner with Table 22,” he continued, “and in this uncertain age, we aim to offer at least a small degree of certainty through this exciting program, where our patrons will be able to rely regularly on our fresh foods and fine wines knowing that these will be available to them on a pre-ordered and recurring basis,” he concluded.