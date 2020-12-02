Larsen Baker Acquires Prime Foothills Spot for Luxury Office Project

Tucson-based Larsen Baker, through its affiliate Skyline Encantada Investors, LLC, has acquired the office buildings at the northwest corner of Skyline Drive and Campbell Avenue formerly occupied by Bank of America. Larsen Baker will redevelop the 1980s era buildings into new high-end office space. The project will be renamed skyCAM.

“We see the intersection of Skyline and Campbell as one of the top three intersections in all of Tucson.” said Melissa Lal, president of Larsen Baker. “With our recent redevelopment of adjacent Gallery Row so well accepted, we saw a similar opportunity to create beautiful and modern office space worthy of its prestigious address. We believe our renovation and repositioning program will attract companies that have been looking to relocate, but previously lacked viable luxury office options in the Foothills.”

The property redesign, renaming and rebranding will be completed in conjunction with the architectural design firm Repp + Mclain based in Tucson.