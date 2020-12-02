Carondelet Health Network Names Doug Luckett as New CEO

Carondelet Health Network has announced Doug Luckett as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Experienced in collaboration, clinical integration, acute care operations, board relations and community inclusion, Luckett will provide leadership to continue Carondelet’s legacy and lead market strategy and operations at Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital, St. Joseph’s Hospital, and Marana Hospital.

“I look forward to serving our community of staff, physicians, and visitors at Carondelet and continuing to lead Carondelet’s great legacy in southern Arizona,” Luckett said.

Luckett has prior experience in Arizona, having served as regional president at Steward Healthcare, providing direction and operations leadership for three general acute care facilities and one freestanding acute behavioral health facility in the Phoenix, Tempe and Mesa markets.

He has also held executive positions in Massachusetts, North Carolina, Florida, Texas and South Carolina. He is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives. Luckett hold an MBA from the University of Memphis and a bachelor’s degree in Allied Healthcare Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.