Hughes Federal Credit Union has announced that Kellie Terhune Neely, VP of Marketing, is retiring after a distinguished 36-year career contributing to the success of Hughes Federal Credit Union, advancing the credit union movement, and strengthening Southern Arizona nonprofit organizations.

“Kellie retires as a marketing elite whose leadership, energy, and vision will be greatly missed,” said Robert J. Swick, president/general manager of Hughes Federal Credit Union. “We thank Kellie for her dedication and service to Hughes Federal Credit Union and our community. The legacy she leaves is one of commitment, dedication, excellence and loyalty.”

For three-plus decades, Kellie has contributed to the growth and success of Hughes Federal Credit Union in so many ways with her countless achievements,” said Swick. “Through the decades Kellie helped grow Hughes Federal Credit Union membership to more than146,000 members and $1.6 billion in assets. We truly owe her a debt of gratitude for helping make Hughes one of the largest and most respected credit unions in Arizona.”

In addition to her successful career at Hughes Federal Credit Union, Kellie is equally as distinguished for her leadership in the community, Swick added. She lives by the credit union philosophy of “people helping people”.

During Neely’s career, she supported and volunteered for numerous local non-profit agencies including Angel Charity for Children, American Heart Association, Diamond Children’s Center, Diaper Bank of Arizona, Youth on their Own, Ronald McDonald House and so many others.

She has been honored for many years of service and support to the University of Arizona, including serving on the University of Arizona Alumni Association Board, supporting the Take Charge Cats (formerly Credit-Wise Cats), and partnering with UArizona to provide financial education classes for elementary, middle and high school students.

Neely also built and maintained strong partnerships with local government agencies and neighborhood coalitions. She was instrumental in establishing the AZ Earn to Learn program, partnering with the Arizona Board of Regents to help limited income students attend college. She also is an advocate for financial literacy and developed programs that support local underserved communities, including offering low cost, quality financial services available to anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Tucson.

“Southern Arizona and Hughes Federal Credit Union have all benefited from Kellie’s selfless giving of her own time supporting organizations and efforts that strengthen our community,” added Swick.

Neely’s accomplishments extend far beyond Hughes Federal Credit Union and the community-at-large. She has been widely recognized for her professional accomplishments and contributions during her leadership at Hughes Federal Credit Union, including receiving numerous Credit Union National Association Diamond Awards — the most prestigious recognition of excellence in marketing and business development in the credit union industry. She also was recognized by industry peers and awarded the CUNA Marketing Professional of the Year in 2010 and UArizona Asian Alumni of the Year Award in 2015, Tucson Local Media Women of Achievement Award in 2016, and Community Service Champion Award in 2017.

In 1981, Neely graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She received her MBA from the University of Phoenix in 1997.