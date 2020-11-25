Sundt Construction, Inc. has promoted Tom Bersbach to senior project manager.

For the past 15 years, Bersbach has been an instrumental leader on multiple projects across Tucson. He is leading the team on the UA’s Student Success District, Sundt’s 58th project on the campus. Bersbach served as project manager for Sundt on numerous projects including the Tucson Fire Central, Pima County Public Service Center and the Pima Animal Care Center. He holds a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Northern Arizona University.

Sundt opened its Tucson office in 1929. In the decades since, it has built notable landmarks across the Old Pueblo. The company is currently working on the UA’s Student Success District, the Monastery and the I-10 – Ruthrauff interchange. Recently Sundt completed the Banner-University Medical Center Tucson’s new tower and the I-10 – Ina Interchange . The company continually ranks in the top five of ENR Southwest’s Top Contractors.