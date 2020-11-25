Northwest Healthcare to Open New Eastside Hospital

Construction workers placed the last structural beam on top of the framework that will be Northwest Medical Center Houghton, a new 70-bed hospital on Houghton Road and Old Spanish Trail.

“I grew up on the eastside of Tucson, so building a hospital here is particularly special for me,” said Kevin Stockton, Region President and Market CEO for Northwest Healthcare.

The new eastside hospital, which is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021, will offer services designed to keep residents close to home, including an emergency room, surgical services, a cardiac catheterization lab– or, ‘cath lab’, labor and delivery department, including a neonatal intensive care unit, or ‘NICU’, as well as a medical office building housing primary care, orthopedics, general surgery, OB/GYN, gastroenterology, cardiology and other medical specialties.

“Northwest Healthcare has been serving Tucson residents for more than 35 years and we are humbled that the community continues to choose us for their healthcare. We’re pleased to be able to grow along with the community,” said Stockton.

The construction is part of Northwest Healthcare’s “No Boundaries” strategy to increase access points and meet patients where they live.

Northwest Healthcare just opened an 18-bed neighborhood hospital and medical offices in Sahuarita earlier this month, and will open Northwest Transitions, a skilled nursing and inpatient rehabilitation facility early next year.