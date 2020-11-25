Sundt Construction, Inc. has promoted Courtney Hoyt to project engineer II.

Hoyt has been in the construction industry for six years. Since joining Sundt two years ago, she has been working on the UA Student Success District project. Before joining Sundt, Hoyt worked as a project engineer for a general contractor located in Oregon. She earned her bachelor’s degree in construction engineering management from Oregon State University.

Sundt opened its Tucson office in 1929. In the decades since, it has built notable landmarks across the Old Pueblo. The company is currently working on the UA’s Student Success District, the Monastery and the I-10 – Ruthrauff interchange. Recently Sundt completed the Banner-University Medical Center Tucson’s new tower and the I-10 – Ina Interchange . The company continually ranks in the top five of ENR Southwest’s Top Contractors.