Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Launches Popular New Avian Adventures

The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum launched a brand new guest experience: Avian Adventures. The unique bird program has already raised more than $11,000 for the museum in less than a week, which has been critical following a three-month closure during the summer.

“I am excited about this program because we always get questions about how we train our birds and how it feels to have one land on your glove,” said Brenda King, curator of Animal Experiences. “We are now able to provide our guests with the opportunity to experience this for themselves .”

The adventure begins with an exclusive opportunity to meet special birds that are not currently flying in the museum’s popular Raptor Free Flight program. The best part? Guests will have the opportunity to have a bird fly to their glove for a special photo opportunity! Visitors will also be given VIP access to interact and ask questions with Raptor Free Flight trainers in an intimate setting.

“If you’ve ever watched our Raptor Free Flight Trainers with awe and wonder what it’s like to be one of them, this is your chance,” said Kat Rumbley, marketing & group sales manager. “This is a special experience that gives you a glimpse into the minds of our staff and our avian friends.”

Avian Adventures is currently running on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 1:00 p.m. Each session can only have up to six people. The program is $125 per person (8 years or older) and reservations and closed toed shoes are required. Sessions are quickly selling out so guests are encouraged to reserve their spot ASAP at www.desertmuseum.org/avianadventures.

Focused on the preservation of the Sonoran Desert, the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum will turn your idea of a museum inside out. Set on a 98-acre botanical garden, a two mile walking trail features 230 animal species, an art gallery, an aquarium, educational activities, one of the world’s most comprehensive regional mineral collections, and more. Ongoing conservation and research programs enhance everything we do. The museum is open every day from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information about the museum, visit www.desertmuseum.org .