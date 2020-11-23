Tucson ER & Hospital Receives Prestigious Accreditation

Tucson ER & Hospital has met all the criteria for Laboratory Accreditation by COLA Inc., a leading national laboratory accreditor, whose program and standards enable clinical laboratories and staff to meet U.S. CLIA and other regulatory requirements.

Through a mentoring approach using education to improve quality and patient safety, accreditation is given to laboratories that apply the highest standards of quality in day-to-day operations, demonstrate continued accuracy in the performance of proficiency testing, and pass a rigorous on-site laboratory survey. Tucson ER & Hospital has earned COLA Inc. accreditation to provide quality service to their patients.

“We are proud to have achieved the COLA Laboratory Accreditation, ensuring patients the highest-level accuracy, testing and safety in our laboratory,” said Dr. Christopher Tarr, CEO of Tucson ER & Hospital.

Tucson ER & Hospital’s highly trained staff is equipped to care for any medical emergency, regardless of how minor or major it may be. From broken bones to life-threatening conditions, and everything in between. Doors are open 24/7, 365 days a year, and no appointment is necessary. Enjoy the ease of minimal wait times and a comfortable atmosphere while you receive concierge-level medical care. For a full list of clinical and outpatient services, visit tucsonerhospital.com.

About COLA

COLA Inc. is a nonprofit, physician-directed organization promoting quality and excellence in medicine and patient care through programs of voluntary education, achievement, and accreditation. In 1993, COLA Inc. was granted deemed status by CMS to provide laboratory accreditation. As a leading laboratory accreditor in the United States, COLA Inc. is the only laboratory accreditation provider that operates its accreditation program in accordance with a quality management system certified to ISO 9001:2015. This means customers receive a unique, standardized program and staff dedicated to satisfaction and laboratory quality. Surveyors and technical advisors are guided by a coaching approach and uncomplicated quality

engineered processes. Laboratories of all types and sizes are evaluated and mentored to produce accurate test results and meet CLIA regulations. COLA Inc. is approved by the federal government and sponsored by the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Medical Association, and the American College of Physicians, American Society of Internal Medicine.