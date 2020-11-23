Mayor Regina Romero to Deliver State of the City Address

The City of Tucson, Tucson Metro Chamber and Visit Tucson present Regina Romero’s virtual State of the City address on Dec. 2. at 5 p.m. The Tucson Metro Chamber has held the annual State of the City event for decades to provide a platform for the City of Tucson’s mayor to address the community and share future plans.

“Although this year’s address will be a bit different due to its virtual nature, I look forward to highlighting Tucson’s resilient spirit and the great work we’ve accomplished despite these challenging times,” said Mayor Regina Romero. “We must look to the future and work together as a community to continue to move Tucson and the region forward.”

The collaborative partnership between the City of Tucson, Visit Tucson and the Tucson Metro Chamber illustrates the mayor’s We Are One | Somos focus.

Tucson Metro Chamber’s Board Chair, Tim Medcoff, said, “The Tucson Metro Chamber is proud to work with the mayor and Visit Tucson to promote Tucson and Southern Arizona. The upcoming State of the City will emphasize all of the outstanding things in our great town despite COVID-19’s attempt to hold us back.”

“We at Visit Tucson thank Mayor Regina Romero and the Tucson City Council for their outstanding leadership during one of the most challenging years in our city’s history,” said Brent DeRaad, CEO of Visit Tucson. “We also thank the Tucson Metro Chamber for including us in this year’s State of the City event. It will take time to return visitors’ spending in our region to the $2.6 billion they spent in 2019, but we look forward to partnering with Mayor Romero and regional leaders to grow visitation significantly once the COVID-19 pandemic dissipates.”

Highlighting the city’s key initiatives and future plans, the virtual event will be entertaining, informative and inspirational. Mayor Romero’s inaugural State of the City address will be streamed in partnership with the City of Tucson, Visit Tucson and Tucson Metro Chamber on their YouTube channels and Facebook pages. The mayor will also stream the address on her Facebook and YouTube channel. For the first time, the mayor’s address will also be in Spanish and will air on TV Azteca simultaneously.

Join the free virtual event on YouTube and TV Azteca at 5 p.m. on Dec. 2 to celebrate our amazing city.