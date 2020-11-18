Startup Tucson Officially Launches Program, Perks to Lure Remote Workers

This week, Startup Tucson and a number of local sponsors, supporters and partners announced the launch of Remote Tucson, a program offering a package of perks, benefits and community connections to eligible remote workers who move to and work remotely from Tucson, Arizona for at least a year.

“For those looking to make a change and move from pandemic-hit big cities, Tucson has so much to offer,” said Liz Pocock, CEO of Startup Tucson, a community nonprofit committed to fueling small business and entrepreneurship. “Even before COVID, Tucson was being recognized nationally as an up-and-coming hot spot for those looking for a different quality of life and lower cost of living than available in large metros like Los Angeles and Silicon Valley, now is the time to take advantage of this national attention.”

During the program pilot, each remote worker selected will receive over $7,500 in incentives made of a combination of direct funds to help with relocation expenses and other perks and benefits. Financial sponsors of the program include the City of Tucson, Marshall Foundation, Main Gate Square, Tucson Electric Power, Pima County, and Bourn Companies.

“We are thrilled that Startup Tucson is launching this program and the timing couldn’t be more perfect,” said Barbra Coffee, Director of Economic Initiatives for the City of Tucson. “The pandemic has created more interest in the idea of choosing where you want to live if you can work from anywhere, and when someone chooses Tucson, they can be sure we have the ecosystem in place to successfully support them.”

Remote Tucson will provide selected applicants with a wide array of perks and benefits to help them settle into their new lives in Tucson including a year of GIG Internet Services courtesy of program sponsor Cox. “We’re excited to support the Remote Tucson program by keeping the participants connected with Cox internet services as they join our community and further complement the talented workforce of Tucson,” said Lisa Lovallo, Southern Arizona Market Leader and Vice President for Cox Communications.

Other benefits are designed specifically to ease in the applicants relocation experience and make sure they are connected into the Tucson community as quickly as possible. These include:

Housing support provided by SouthwestUrban and partner career support provided by the Talent Store

Over three-months of complementary use at Tucson’s various coworking locations including La Suprema Works, Common Workplace, Historic Brings Coworking and the Post Workspace

Complimentary hotel nights at the soon to be completed Hampton Inn/Home 2 Suites by Hilton Downtown Tucson

Welcome benefits including a local gift basket, curated night out, and Visit Tucson attractions passport

Community memberships within Tucson Young Professionals and an art or cultural organization of the applicants choice

In addition to these perks and benefits, all selected applicants will be paired with a member of the program’s Welcome Committee, led by Tucson Young Professionals, to help them plan for their relocation and arrival in Tucson. “We look forward to helping to welcome the talented and energetic people who choose to relocate permanently to Tucson and that want to contribute to our community and our culture,” said Zach Yentzer, Executive Director of TYP. Promotional partners including Visit Tucson, Tucson Metro Chamber, Sun Corridor, Rio Nuevo, Local First Arizona, the University Arizona Alumni Association, SAHBA and Tucson Realtors Association will also help get the word out on the new program.

The program’s long-term goals relate specifically to talent attraction and the greater economic development of Tucson and was inspired by similar initiatives in locations like Tulsa and Alabama. “Unlike traditional talent attraction, for this program, workers will stay employed in their current positions, allowing them to continue to have pull in outside markets and maximizing their lifetime economic impact in Tucson. They won’t only be funneling outside dollars into our economy, but by not replacing current opportunities for local residents, these new residents result in net positive growth for Tucson,” said Liz Pocock.

Applications and more information on Remote Tucson can be found at www.remotetucson.com. To be eligible for this program, participants must provide proof of employment, be at least 18 years of age, work for a business that is based outside of Tucson, and commit to moving and living in Tucson for at least one year.