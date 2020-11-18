Aaron J. Crowley

BizTUCSON November 18, 2020
Less than a minute

Falbaum Crowley Investment Group at RBC Wealth Management – U.S. in Tucson, recently promoted financial advisor, Aaron J. Crowley, CPWA®, CFP®, CLU®. 

The Falbaum Crowley Team assists individual and corporate clients in developing portfolios and investment programs with a fiduciary focus. They also have a subspecialty in the management of corporate retirement plans, foundations and endowments. 

“Aaron has proven to be an exemplary financial advisor and accomplished leader. Together, we look forward to helping our clients achieve their financial goals through developing lasting relationships built on trust, commitment, and integrity,” said Vance L. Falbaum, CIMA®, AWM, managing director- financial advisor 

About RBC Wealth Management – U.S. 

In the United States, RBC Wealth Management operates as a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC. Founded in 1909, RBC Capital Markets, LLC. is a member of the New York Stock Exchange, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the Securities Investor Protection Corporation, and other major securities exchanges. RBC Wealth Management has $414 billion in total client assets with more than 2,000 financial advisors operating in 179 locations in 42 states.

