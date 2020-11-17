Nov. 1 saw a changing of the guard at Long Realty Co.’s Dove Mountain office and its Continental Ranch/Marana satellite office, with associate broker David Winter stepping down as branch manager after six years.

KC Woods, from the Oro Valley office, moves into an expanded version of the position. After 53 years in the workforce (19 years in real estate), Winter is retiring—sort of. Though no longer a branch manager, he will still be active at Long Realty, working with Laura Mance, company president, on a variety of projects until at least the end of the year.

It was a homecoming of sorts for Woods, the associate broker who, in 2007, was the founding manager at Dove Mountain. Woods assumes the title of regional sales leader, a position developed by the company last year. In that capacity he’ll oversee all three offices—Dove Mountain, Continental Ranch/Marana and Oro Valley.

The company is also currently in the process of hiring a sales manager for the Dove Mountain office. This position will work closely with Woods in expanding the business and supporting the agents.

Woods served on the Tucson Association of REALTORS® board of directors from 2002 to 2005 and on the association’s risk-reduction committee, as both member and chair. Like Winter, he’s a Graduate, REALTOR® Institute member, as well as a Certified Real Estate Brokerage Manager (CRB). “David built a strong office with amazing chemistry at Dove Mountain,” Mance said. “It’s a great assemblage of top agents, and, with a talented leader, it’s flourished. KC leads with sincerity, clarity, competence and heart. With his leadership we believe this region will have an even greater impact on the marketplace. We wish them both all the best.”