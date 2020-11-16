Pima Council on Aging’s President & CEO, W. Mark Clark, MSW, ACSW is the recipient of the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Arizona Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers.

Clark has more than 40 years of executive leadership experience in human services, housing, behavioral health and faith-based organizations. Prior to his career at PCOA beginning in 2013, Clark served as associate general minister of the Cleveland-based United Church of Christ.

From 1999 to 2011, he was president and CEO of CODAC Behavioral Health Services. He has been active in a number of community and professional organizations, including the Old Ft. Lowell Neighborhood Association, the National Association of Social Workers and the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. He is currently a member of the Rotary Club of Tucson and a board member of the TUSD Employee Benefits Trust and President of the Presidio San Augustin.

He is honored to have been selected to be Arizona Social Worker of the Year in 2009, and to have received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Arizona Coalition to End Homelessness. Clark holds an undergraduate degree from Northern Arizona University and a master’s degree in social work from Arizona State University.

In nominating Clark, Josefina Ahumada said, “Mark is a longstanding member of NASW. He served as state chapter president, recipient of the Social Worker of the Year in 2009. He is the social worker’s social worker.”

This sentiment can be felt by all those who have the pleasure of working with Clark. “I am humbled and honored to be recognized by the Arizona Chapter of National Association of Social Workers,” said Clark. “Being a social worker has provided me with unique opportunities to serve my community and help those in need.”

Pima Council on Aging is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote dignity and respect for aging, and to advocate for independence in the lives of Pima County’s older adults and their families. Learn more about services and resources available at

