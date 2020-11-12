Vector Launch, Inc. to Restart and Remain in Tucson

Vector Launch Inc., a micro-satellite launch company founded in Tucson in 2016, announced that it will restart operations and remain here after a competitive, multi-state process.

After declaring bankruptcy and laying off 150 employees in 2019, Vector Launch assets were purchased by TLS Bidco. The company conducted a site selection process on where to establish new operations for Vector Launch, now a sister company to Q Networks, based in Menlo Park, CA.

“We actually came to Tucson to close up shop, so to speak, and move the assets out of Southern Arizona,” said Robert Spalding, acting CEO of Vector Launch. “However, we were introduced to Sun Corridor Inc. who convinced us that Tucson has the right workforce and talent in order for us to stay. We are committed to manufacturing jobs in the U.S., and it’s clear we have a strong path forward in Tucson.”

Retired Brigadier General Robert Spalding is a national security expert, best-selling author of Stealth War, and founder of Q Networks, a technology company focused on 5G network development.

The company will remain at 350 South Toole Ave., in a new lease with Pima County. Spalding said they will downsize the space to allow the County to store PPE and other critical materials for the pandemic. Q Networks is evaluating all aspects of the Vector Launch business and hopes to expand the customer base as well as rehire former employees to jumpstart the operations.

“All the key partners were involved, including private sector CEOs and local leadership in Southern Arizona. ” said Sharon Bronson, Pima County Supervisor, District 3. “The county was happy to play a role in providing market-rate space for Vector to re-evaluate, re-establish and grow in the future.”

“Tucson is a great location for emerging space technologies like Vector Launch,” said Joe Snell, president & CEO of Sun Corridor Inc. “This is a true business retention success story. – we demonstrated to Rob and his team that we have the right talent for their needs. Vector had been an integral part of the space cluster of companies here, who rely on each other for talent and future growth of the whole industry. We want Vector to stay here for the long term.”

