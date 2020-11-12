Dr. Elizabeth Lee has joined the Banner – University Medicine reconstructive and cosmetic surgery team.

In addition, Dr. Lee has been appointed clinical assistant professor at the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson in the Department of Surgery, Division of General Surgical oncology.

As a part of the Division of Surgical Oncology, Dr. Lee specializes in plastic surgery reconstruction to maximize cosmetic outcomes for breast cancer patients. She also specializes in other elective services including Botox and facelifts.

Dr. Lee will treat patients at the following Banner locations:

Banner – University Medicine North

Banner — University Medical Dermatology Clinic

The Banner cosmetic surgery team offers a wide spectrum of aesthetic and cosmetic procedures. Procedures and services include:

Facial rejuvenation with injectables (Botox, Restylane, fat grafts)

Chemical peels

Surgical interventions (facelifts, blepharoplasties).

Primary and secondary rhinoplasty

Body contouring procedures such as liposuction, brachioplasty, abdominoplasty, body lift and thigh lifting

Aesthetic breast surgery, including breast augmentation, breast lift (mastopexy) and breast reduction

Dr. Lee is a three-time graduate from the UArizona. She received a bachelor’s in science in physiology, with minors in Spanish and chemistry, from the university, followed by a Doctor of Medicine from the UArizona College of Medicine – Tucson. Dr. Lee then joined the UArizona Department of Surgery as a general surgery resident, graduating in 2017. After completing general surgery residency at the UArizona, Dr. Lee moved to Nashville, where she completed a plastic surgery residency at Vanderbilt University.

Dr. Lee is a prolific researcher, with research interests spanning resident wellness, quality improvement, breast cancer, pain management, and more. Her work has been published in multiple peer-reviewed journals and presented at numerous national meetings.

She is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, American College of Surgeons, Association of Women Surgeons, and Association of Academic Surgery.