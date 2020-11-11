Rocking K Community Eyes Early 2021 Grand Opening

The master-planned community of Rocking K, in the Vail School District, is continuing toward its early 2021 Grand Opening and soon the first residents can call this beautiful setting in the foothills of the Rincon Mountains home.

Model homes and the first new homes for purchase within Rocking K are anticipated to be available in early 2021.

With Lennar’s recent purchase of an additional 113 lots, the largest homesites in the first phase of the community at 65’ x 130’ will feel even larger as 75% of these homesites are adjacent to designated open space.

Tom Gansheimer, division president of Lennar Tucson, said, “with Southern Arizona’s home building market in such high demand and with the beauty of this community, we could not pass up another section of Rocking K. This makes a total of 266 Lennar homesites in two neighborhoods, Silver Ridge and Wildflower Estates within Rocking K phase 1.”

Rocking K’s phase 1 will now offer 671 homesites of which KB Home, Pulte and Lennar will be providing home buyers a diverse amount of home choices in 3 distinct neighborhoods. And more builder announcements are expected soon.

“Builders have already submitted 32 different home plans to provide buyers with choices for every lifestyle and budget. And all the builders are starting construction of their Rocking K models in the next 30-60 days,” said Priscilla Storm, vice president of Diamond Ventures and developer of Rocking K.

“We appreciate all the work that has gone into getting to today and look forward to continuing that collaboration so that Rocking K will be our region’s premier master-planned community for years to come,” said David Goldstein, president of Diamond Ventures.

Connecting to nature and enjoying the “great outdoors” has provided the inspiration for the community’s unique features and amenities. Located adjacent to Saguaro National Park East, the Rocking K community is “Designed by Nature”, integrating neighborhoods with generous areas of natural open space, native landscapes, trails and park.

“Years ago, my father, Donald R. Diamond, recognized Rocking K as a gorgeous piece of land with an exceptional foothills location. Our family, Diamond Ventures, and a team of experts have carefully planned this community,” said Helaine D. Levy.

Rocking K’s first phase includes a 12-acre park for children, youth and adults. The park contains traditional sports fields and courts as well as innovative recreation elements new to southern Arizona. VUSD’s Ocotillo Ridge Elementary is top-ranked in Arizona and will initially serve the families of Rocking K. Later in Phase 1, a new VUSD K-8 school on a 15-acre campus is planned to be built in Rocking K.

The master-planned community will be accessed by Valencia Road and Old Spanish Trail. Construction of the Valencia Road eastern extension from Houghton Rd. to Old Spanish Trail is scheduled for completion in November 2020. This new road will provide direct access to Rocking K. “The construction of the Valencia Road connection is going to be a real game changer for easy access from Rocking K to all the eastside’s major employers and services,” Storm added.

The Rocking K Master-Planned Community is located within the community of Vail and the award-winning Vail School District. Rocking K is at the base of the Rincon Mountain foothills, adjacent to Saguaro National Park East. To be placed on an interest list and receive progress updates on the opening of Rocking K, please go to www.liverockingk.com to sign up, or call Priscilla Storm, Diamond Ventures 520-577-0200 to be placed on the Rocking K interest list.

ABOUT:

Diamond Ventures, Inc. Diamond Ventures is a privately held company specializing in real estate and private equity investments. DVI works independently and with strategic partners to develop, manage and invest in residential and commercial real estate throughout the southwest, and their private equity investments focus on growth-oriented companies ranging from emerging technologies to manufacturing. For more information about Diamond Ventures, Inc., visit www.diamondventures.com.