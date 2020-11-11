MC Companies Plans Luxury Apartments on Marana Land Parcel

The development team of MC Companies is excited about this new opportunity to build luxury apartments and grow their existing portfolio. The town of Marana is fast growing, and this development will add to the much-needed mix of luxury apartment homes for residents that rent by choice and offer the convenience and modern amenities this demographic has come to expect.

This area has undergone much development in the past few years with new parks and connectivity to the Tortolita Mountain trail system. The Town has also made significant investments in the functionality of the Ina commercial area.

The Ina Road Beautification project makes this location even more appealing to residents in the area. The project includes new asphalt pavement, fresh landscaping in the right of way, new street lights, sidewalks, accessibility ramps and fiber optic cables.

MC Companies plans 300 luxury apartment homes with large floorplans at an average square footage of 1070 and six unique floorplans. Each home will be designed with upscale finishes and include hard surface flooring, granite counter tops and designer lighting packages. The proposed amenities will be best in class for new apartments.

The Management team of MC Companies will professionally manage this newest community adding to their current portfolio of 6,000 apartment homes.

About MC Companies: MC Companies https://www.mccompanies.com is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $750 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 2001.