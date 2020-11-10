TMC Announces Plans for New Hospital in Southeast Tucson

Rincon Neighborhood Hospital, a subsidiary of TMC HealthCare, will open on Tucson’s southeast side in 2023, announced Judy Rich, president and CEO of TMC HealthCare.

The new 60-bed hospital at the TMC Rincon Health Campus, located at the intersection of Drexel and Houghton roads in Southeast Tucson, continues the health care system’s commitment to the region.

“TMC HealthCare began investing in this area 20 years ago when we started providing primary care in the Rita Ranch area. Over time, we have expanded access to health care for communities in Southeast Tucson.”

In 2017, TMC HealthCare launched Phase 1 of the TMC Rincon Health Campus development and opened a 44,000-square-foot medical office building on the TMC Rincon Health Campus. Primary, specialty and urgent care have been located on the first floor of the building at 10350 E. Drexel Road, at South Houghton Road.

“TMC HealthCare is such a critical and vital part of our community,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “The new 60-bed hospital will serve residents in the growing southeast area of our city and reaffirms TMC’s commitment to providing safe and reliable medical care to Tucsonans.”

Rich explained that the health campus is being developed in three phases – culminating in the opening of the new hospital:

Phase One: Build a medical office building with primary care, imaging, and urgent care. This is completed.

Phase Two: A planned state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center scheduled to open in late 2021. The ambulatory surgery center will provide a convenient and affordable option for routine surgeries and procedures. TMC HealthCare has partnered with MedCraft Health Care Real Estate.

Phase Three: This phase will add a 60-bed hospital and will include medical/surgical, telemetry and maternity beds. In addition to the ambulatory surgery center being developed in Phase 2, the hospital will include four operating rooms. The hospital will have service lines including cardiology, general medicine, general surgery, gynecology, obstetrics, neurology, orthopaedics, respiratory and urology. The 150,000-square-foot hospital facility will cost $80 million and is the third hospital in the TMC HealthCare system.

About TMC HealthCare

TMC HealthCare is Southern Arizona’s leading provider for emergency care and pediatric care as well as specialty areas including women’s, maternity, cardiac care, orthopedic, neuroscience, hospice, surgical, vascular, geropsychiatric care and senior services. The health care system includes Tucson Medical Center, Benson Hospital, TMCOne primary and specialty care, TMC Rincon Health Campus, the El Dorado Health Campus and The Core Health & Wellness at La Encantada.