Robert Jensen has been selected as the new CEO of Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona.

Jensen has a vast Tucson background in the business community and is a graduate of the University of Arizona. Jensen started working for Eegee’s while in high school and continued to work there for 34 years, eventually becoming the president and CEO.

During his tenure at Eegee’s, Jensen was instrumental in creating relationships between Eegee’s and Tucson’s non-profit agencies though carrying on the Eegee’s coupon program that was started by the original owners. Every four years, Eegee’s donated over 1M to Tucson’s non-profit organizations.

Jensen was a strong advocate for hiring people with disabilities and championed the program for other organizations serving on the Governors Board. Eegee’s was awarded top workplace for people with disabilities. In addition to Eegee’s, Jenson worked as a sales consultant for Shamrock Foods for the last four years. He founded and still owns Sign Watch, a commercial real estate sign installation business that works with new home builders.

Regarding his new role, Jensen said “I am honored to have this fantastic opportunity and be associated with Mobile Meals. They are a long-standing community partner with an outstanding reputation. I am looking forward to taking the team to new heights”.

Board member Leslie Pearls said “We are thrilled that Robert is joining Mobile Meals. His background will bring a refreshing and new perspective to help grow the organization”.

Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona (MMSA) is a 50-year-old Tucson-based organization that delivers freshly prepared meals Monday through Friday to people who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. The hiring of Jensen is the result of the Board taking an interim period to envision and plan services that are responsive to the changing needs of the marketplace. Mobile Meals is a nonprofit that relies on the goodwill of our community. Those interested in volunteering or making a donation, can get started at

www.MobileMealsSoAz.org