Greater Tucson Leadership Announces 2020 Honorees

Greater Tucson Leadership is proud to announce the honorees for the 2020 Man and Woman of the Year, Founders Award, and GTL Alumni Excellence Award. This year marks the 68th anniversary of the awards program. The honorees will be celebrated on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Casino Del Sol Resort.

Man and Woman of the Year honors two individuals who have contributed significant time, energy and spirit in fields outside his or her professional life, without regard to personal gain; who’s recent contributions to the community have made a significant, positive impact on the quality of life for all residents; who have demonstrated excellence in leadership; and who are a source of positive influence and inspiration for others.

The Founders Award, established in 1985, is a lifetime achievement recognition honoring an individual who has demonstrated significant long-term community involvement and accomplishments; who has helped to shape the community in a positive manner with merit and dedication; who’s leadership has made a significant difference to individuals or groups; and who has displayed wisdom and depth of service. This award is for lifetime achievement rather than a single contribution.

The GTL Alumni Excellence Award honors someone who represents the highest ideals of service and loyalty to the community, and is actively utilizing the leadership skills learned during their time in the GTL program.

These four recipients are being honored for outstanding leadership, distinguished contributions and dedication to improving the quality of life in our community.

Donal Drayne, retired, Westin La Paloma (29 years), has been selected as the 2020 Man of the Year.

Judy Rich, President/CEO of TMC HealthCare and Tucson Medical Center, has been selected as the 2020 Woman of the Year.

Dee Dee Samet, attorney, is the recipient of the 2020 Founders Award.

Gabriela Cervantes, marketing/practice group specialist at Snell & Wilmer, is the recipient of the 2020 GTL Alumni Excellence Award.

A 10-person selection committee — comprised of diverse community leaders representing business, government, non-profit, and higher education — made the awards selections.