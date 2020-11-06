Luca Caucci is one of two UArizona College of Medicine – Tucson faculty members inducted into the National Academy of Inventors as NAI Senior Members.



Caucci, PhD, is an assistant professor in the Department of Medical Imaging. His work involves task-based assessments and computations of image quality optimization on parallel architectures for photon-processing in imaging methods known as PET (positron emission tomography) and SPECT (single-photon emission computerized tomography). This allows physicians to analyze functions of some internal organs via vividly colorized and 3D imaging. He has been granted six U.S. patents, one of them currently being licensed.