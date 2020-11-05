City of Tucson Office of Economic Initiatives Gets Award for Innovative Website

The City of Tucson Office of Economic Initiatives received an Award of Merit for its website, ConnectTucson.com, as part of the Golden Prospector Awards from the Arizona Association for Economic Development (AAED).

Ten Awards of Merit were presented at AAED’s 2020 Fall Forum to recognize excellence, innovation, and creativity in economic development. ConnectTucson.com was one of four winners in the Website category.

The ConnectTucson.com website, created and developed by Brink Media, is an active resource used by businesses to start, grow and expand operations. Features include a new business checklist, Startup Ecosystem Guide, 145 business resources and the SizeUp Insights Tool. SizeUp provides free data analysis on business competitors, customers, revenue, suppliers and more.

“The Golden Prospector Awards were established by AAED to encourage and recognize excellence in economic development,” said Carrie Kelly, AAED’s executive director. “The creativity and innovation demonstrated by this year’s winners is a testament to the strength of economic development in the State of Arizona.”

“We are so thrilled to receive this recognition for our new website which has quickly become a meaningful tool for sharing the Tucson story for business attraction, relocation and expansion,” said Barbra Coffee, director of Economic Initiatives for the City of Tucson. “In addition, the website features data, content, and analytics that give small businesses the tools they need to be successful.”

About the Arizona Association for Economic Development

AAED, founded in 1974, has a mission to serve as Arizona’s unified voice for responsible economic development through professional education, public policy, and collaboration. For more information on AAED, visit aaed.com or call (602) 240-2233.

About the City of Tucson Office of Economic Initiatives

The City of Tucson Office of Economic Initiatives coordinates the City’s economic development programs for the purpose of attracting jobs and investment to the City of Tucson. It also offers local small business and entrepreneurial assistance and encourages workforce development in order to foster a long term sustainable and diverse local economy. For more information or to contact the Office of Economic Initiatives, visit ConnectTucson.com.