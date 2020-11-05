CHASSE Building Team Builds, Installs New Handwashing Stations at Schools

Throughout October, CHASSE Building Team – a three-time Greater Tucson Metro Chamber Copper Cactus honoree – built and installed custom hand-washing stations at 13 elementary schools across Pima County, including Butterfield, Coyote Trail, Degrazia, Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8, Estes, Gladden Farms, Ironwood, Picture Rocks, Quail Run, Rattle Snake, Roadrunner, Tanque Verde and Twin Peaks. The project was thanks in great part to partners RG & Sons Plumbing, Ferguson Plumbing Supply and Santa Rita Landscaping, who contributed materials toward the build. Each station allows for students to wash while safely separated and has a hose hook-up so it can be moved virtually anywhere on campus.

“CHASSE’s core value is ‘building to make a difference.’” This was a perfect opportunity to support our local schools and help out a couple of our partners in the Marana Unified School District and Tanque Verde Unified School District. Several members on our team are working parents, so we understand all too well how important it is to ensure children’s safety when returning to school amid COVID-19,” says Leigh-Anne Harrison of CHASSE.

This is just one of the many service projects CHASSE has completed for schools across Arizona during the COVID-19 era. CHASSE recently completed work on Marana School District’s newest school, Dove Mountain CTSEM K8. The team also worked with several schools on alternative graduation plans and recently installed four Little Free Libraries outside of Four Tempe Elementary School District schools.

An essential business since the onset of the pandemic, CHASSE has been diligent about protecting its team members working at every stage of construction on projects across Arizona. Currently, the team has myriad measures in place as well as a COVID-19 committee actively working each day toward the highest in safety guidelines and protection.

