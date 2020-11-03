Eric Gibbs

BizTUCSON November 3, 2020
Arizona REALTORS® recently held its annual leadership conference to install its 2021 state and regional association officers and recognize members for outstanding leadership, community contributions and professional achievements. 

Tucson resident and realtor Eric Gibbs has been announced as the 2021 First Vice President of Arizona Association of REALTORS®. Gibbs, a U.S. Navy veteran, works with Realty One Group – Integrity. He has been an active broker for 13 years and serves the real estate community through numerous committees and leadership roles.

Along with Gibbs, Jan Leighton of JD Campbell Realty, Inc. in Peoria will begin her term as the Arizona REALTORS® 2021 President. They will serve with 2021 President-elect Gary Nelson of Realty Executives in Flagstaff and Treasurer Shelley Ostrowski of Reality One Group – Gateway in Yuma. 

Arizona REALTORS® consists of more than 50,000 professionals from all areas of real estate including residential, commercial, property management, land, appraisal, relocation and more. As the largest trade organization in the state, Arizona REALTORS® provides a number of professional benefits to its members and acts as the legislative voice of the industry through professional lobbying, legislative analysis, grassroots contacts and long-term political relationship. To learn more, visit aaronline.com.

