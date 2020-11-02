Tucson Medical Center Expands Rincon Campus

TMC HealthCare (TMC) is expanding its Rincon campus, providing additional medical and surgical services at the 10350 Drexel Road location in southeast Tucson.

“TMC has long been committed to the southeast region and this expansion is part of a larger initiative to create a network of providers committed to helping improve access of care, closer to home, while reducing the overall cost of health care services,” said Judy Rich, President and CEO, TMC HealthCare.

TMC partnered with MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate (MedCraft), a national health care real estate expert, in the expansion and future development of the campus. MedCraft acquired the 44,000-square-foot two-story medical office building and has added new medical groups to establish full-time offices to better serve the local community. “Our focus is to help TMC expand the exceptional care being provided at the TMC Rincon Campus,” said Eric Carmichael, MedCraft principal.

Since opening in 2016, TMCOne has added new primary care providers and additional services. Earlier this year, TMC opened a new Urgent Care Center which operates extended hours from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. 7-days per week.

Located along a rapidly growing section of Houghton Road, the expanded campus will further integrate primary and specialty care, including cardiology, family medicine, imaging, lab, orthopedics, rehabilitation, urgent care, as well as a planned state-of-the-art Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC). Groundbreaking of the ASC is slated for next year. The Ambulatory Surgery Center will provide a convenient and affordable option for routine surgeries and procedures.

Throughout the design process, MedCraft and architectural partner – Orcutt|Winslow, have been focused on incorporating many sustainable features, such as solar panels, low and no water use landscaping, a cool roof system to reduce heat island affects, trees to shade building and glass, and use of reclaimed water for irrigation.

As the project continues progressing amidst a global pandemic, design elements that mitigate any spread of infectious disease have been incorporated. Design elements will include an exterior porch area at the entry to check-in patients. A compartmentalized lobby and waiting area that includes proper social distancing, maximizing air changes throughout the building, maintaining high filtration rates, and hand washing stations adjacent to check-in, says John Cantrell, AIA, principal, Orcutt|Winslow.

Councilwoman, Nikki Lee, City of Tucson Ward 4 reported that the TMC Rincon expansion project has been a welcome update at recent community and townhall meetings. “We commend the efforts that

have gone into expanding medical services, as well as the architectural and environmental features that incorporate sustainability.”

The project Architect is Orcutt|Winslow. The general contractor for construction on the existing Medical Office Building is Caldwell Construction and the ASC is Kraus-Anderson.

