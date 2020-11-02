Sun Tran to Begin On Demand, Door-to-Door Transport

The new door-to-door service, Sun On Demand, will provide rides for individuals traveling within two designated service zones. Sun On Demand will launch starting on Sunday, November 8.

Individuals can use Sun On Demand to travel directly to nearby destinations within one of the service zones, providing a more flexible form of public transit, as well as the ability to connect to Sun Tran routes for travel outside of the service zone.

Unlike fixed-bus routes and schedules, on-demand (or micro transit) service allows passengers to reserve shared rides when they need it. Also, passengers will be picked up in a 30-foot vehicle instead of the standard- sized bus for better mobility within residential streets.

“With this new service, we hope to create a more flexible and convenient way for people to access important destinations like school, work or shopping,” said Steve Spade, General Manager of Sun Tran. “We are excited to introduce a new on-demand solution that is responsive to riders’ needs.”

The Sun On Demand service zones will travel through select neighborhoods, spanning approximately 3- square-miles through Zone 1 and 5-square-miles through Zone 2 (see maps below). In Zone 1, passengers can travel anywhere within the zone or connect to Sun Tran Routes 3, 5, 9, 21, and the Sun Link streetcar. In Zone 2, passengers can travel anywhere within the zone or connect to Sun Tran Routes 2, 7, 11, 15, 17, and 25.

Sun On Demand will operate Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To reserve a ride, riders should call Sun Van Reservations at (520) 798- 1000 one to seven days in advance or, in some cases, on the same day. Same day services are not guaranteed.

The service will be free through at least the end of 2020, as with all transit fares.

Sun On Demand service will start on November 8. Riders can start making reservations on Sunday, November 1.

For the health and safety of passengers and drivers, face masks are required on all transit vehicles.