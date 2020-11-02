The Association for Consumer Research (ACR) announced Melanie Wallendorf, McClelland Professor of Marketing in the Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona, as a recipient of the 2021 Fellow in Consumer Behavior award at its annual conference in October.

The Fellowship is the highest honor that ACR grants in recognition of an individual’s contribution to scholarly work in consumer behavior over an extended period of time. Since the award was instituted almost 40 years ago, only 39 individuals have been bestowed this honor.

ACR Fellows receive lifetime membership to the Association for Consumer Research and are invited to make a presentation at the ACR Conference.

“Melanie has made an indelible scholarly impact on the field of consumer behavior research and is well-deserving of this recognition,” says Yong Liu, Robert A. Eckert Professor of Marketing and Department of Marketing head.

The other 2021 ACR recipient is John Sherry of the University of Notre Dame. The names of all past ACR winners are on the association website: http://www.acrwebsite.org/.

Wallendorf is the McClelland Professor of Marketing at the University of Arizona. Her areas of expertise include the sociological aspects of consumer behavior, political ideology and consumption, the socio-cultural shaping of consumers’ uses of space and the development of taste. She is also an expert in ethnic, gender, racial and class differences in consumption and their meanings. Wallendorf is a member of the Association for Consumer Research, the American Marketing Association, the American Sociological Association and the Consumer Culture Theory Consortium.