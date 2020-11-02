Downtown Tucson Partnership Launches New, Mobile-Friendly Website

Downtown Tucson Partnership (DTP) announces the launch of Downtown Tucson’s new mobile-friendly website, downtowntucson.org which features improved functionality, a modern design and updated content.

The responsive site celebrates and promotes local businesses with a dedicated landing page for every business. Advanced interactive maps throughout the site utilize the latest vector based mapping engine for optimal speed and performance featuring “find nearby” listings on each landing page to cross-promote businesses by location.

The visually stunning site includes many new features that work to inform and inspire. The site is easy for staff to update, ensuring the most up to date information is available to viewers.

Some of the new content includes:

· Visit Safely

· Who’s Open Downtown

· Outdoor Café Listing

· Business Resources

· Live Here

“The site provides an online platform for us to promote Downtown Tucson in an exciting and engaging way that tailors to key downtown audiences: residents, visitors, businesses, employees and developers.” states Kathleen Eriksen, CEO of DTP. “The new website is impressive. It’s user-friendly, intuitive, and has beautiful imagery. We couldn’t be happier with the site!”

Check out Downtown Tucson’s new website at downtowntucson.org.