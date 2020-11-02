Carondelet Marana Hospital Earns Top Scores in Patient Satisfaction

After caring for patients through the height of the pandemic and being open for less than a year, Carondelet Marana Hospital has earned top scores in patient satisfaction among patients surveyed by the hospital.

Patients treated in the Carondelet Marana Hospital Emergency Department ranked the hospital in the 97thpercentile when asked about their satisfaction with care. Inpatient satisfaction scores were in the 99thpercentile on a scale of 0-100.

Located near I-10, at 5620 W Cortaro Farms Rd, the hospital opened in January of this year. Patient surveys are sent to help improve safety, quality and patient care. Questions on the survey ask patients for feedback on their experience with communication, discharge, and overall satisfaction.

“We are proud of our team at Marana for their success in meeting our patients’ needs, even during the height of the pandemic,” said Marana Hospital Administrator Chris Tweedy. “This unprecedented and challenging time has not been easy on healthcare workers. Achieving these scores says a lot about our team’s commitment to excellent care.”

As a neighborhood hospital, Carondelet Marana Hospital focuses on emergency care and surgical services. The hospital offers 24-hour emergency care, an operating room and is equipped with eight inpatient beds for post-surgery or observation patients.

“I think our scores show we have a commitment to our community, we go above and beyond to really try and meet every need our patients have,” Linda Frederick, RN, manager at Marana Hospital said.

Patients with abdominal pain, sprains and broken bones, cardiac arrhythmias, seizures, minor trauma, lacerations, bladder infections, dehydration, pneumonia and respiratory infections are typical of illnesses treated at Marana Hospital.

“It’s important we let our community know that we are here and ready to safely care for those who need medical attention. Medical care and emergencies don’t stop from happening, even during the coronavirus pandemic,” Tweedy said.

Marana Hospital is open 24/7 and is smaller in scale than a typical general hospital, in many cases allowing for more immediate care and shorter ER wait times. For more information visit carondelet.org/locations.

About Carondelet Health Network

Carondelet Health Network is comprised of Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital, Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital, Carondelet Holy Cross Hospital, Carondelet Marana Hospital, Carondelet Neurological Institute, Carondelet Heart and Vascular Institute, as well as primary care and specialty physician offices. For more information, visitwww.carondelet.org.